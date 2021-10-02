'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Cast Honour Late Co-star Michael Constantine

Actor Nia Vardalos took to her social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to her 2002 romantic drama film My Big Fat Greek Wedding co-star Michael Constantine. The Emmy-winning legendary actor Michael Constantine passed away at the age of 94 on August 31 of natural causes. To pay a tribute to him, the cast of the movie reunited and shared an update on the upcoming third instalment of the franchise.

Nia Vardalos pays tribute to Michael Constantine

The 59-year-old took to her Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late veteran actor. She was joined by the cast of My Big Fat Greek Wedding to honour the memory of Michael Constantine. She wrote, ''Friends in real life are why our films are so much fun to make. Cousin Nikki @gia.carides & brother Nick @louismandylorofficial & mom, @lainie_kazan gathered to honour the memory of Michael Constantine, may he rest in peace. He had told me he wouldn’t be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on.''

She also shared an update on the third instalment and how the COVID-19 situation caused setbacks in the filming, She continued, ''I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael’s decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon. The various variants have made indies difficult, but we are hopeful.'' Additionally, she playfully requested her fans to not send their scripts to her mother writing, ''Please do stop calling my mom to ask if you can be in it 😂 and please do not tell me your ideas, the script is finished. ✏️ (And no Toula and Ian are not grandparents!) ''.

Lastly, she thanked the late veteran actor for bringing her words to vision adding, ''We miss you Michael, thank you for bringing my words to life with such passion and accuracy, you will always be with us. ❤️''.

More on My Big Fat Greek Wedding

It was earlier confirmed by Deadline that work is underway to start filming the third instalment of the franchise. The movie is set to feature actors Vardalos, John Corbett and Elena Kampouris along with others. The film is set to shoot in Greece.

Image: Instagram/@niavardalos