'My Cousin Vinny' Cast: Details About Actors And Characters In The Comedy Movie

My Cousin Vinny is a well-known comedy movie directed by Jonathan Lynn. The movie released on March 13, 1992. The movie revolves around the life of two characters who are falsely accused of a murder and then put on trial. They appoint their cousin, who has recently passed his Bar exams, to fight their case. The movie is full of comic court-room drama and has been praised by many for an accurate illustration of trial strategies.

My Cousin Vinny Cast

Joe Pesci as Vinny Gambini

Joseph Frank Pesci, popularly known as Joe Pesci, is an American actor and musician. He won an Academy Award for his amazing portrayal of a psychopathic gangster in Goodfellas. Some of his other movies are Easy Money, Man On Fire, Home Alone, Raging Bull, Eureka, Moonwalker, The Irishman, and Love Ranch.

Ralph Macchio as Bill Gambini

Ralph essayed the role of one of the travellers who gets falsely accused of murder. Ralph is best known for his performance in The Karate Kid, The Outsiders, The Deuce, to name a few movies. He has essayed a variety of roles in both movies and TV industry. Some of his TV shows include The Whole Truth, Eight Is Enough, Ugly Betty, Happily Divorced, and Psych.

Mitchell Whitfield as Stan Rothenstein

Another one from the cast of My Cousin Vinny is Mitchell who played the role of another traveller who got falsely accused of a murder. Mitchell is best known for his portrayal of Barry from the popular show F.R.I.E.N.D.S. He has also lent his voice to several movies such as W.I.T.C.H. DonatelloThe Angry Beavers, to name a few.

Marisa Tomei as Mona Lisa Vito

Marisa has won an Academy Award and an MTV Movie Award for her outstanding role in this movie. The actor has a huge list of movies, TV shows and plays in which she has played many significant roles. Some of them include What Women Want, Cyrus, Spider-Man: The Homecoming, Frankie, Seinfield, Empire, Let Work, and Top Girls.

Fred Gwynne as Judge Chamberlain Haller

Fred was an American actor who died in 1993 due to cancer. He essayed several roles in movies as well as in TV shows. Some of his memorable TV shows include Car 54, Where Are You, The Munsters, Captains and The King, and Suspicion.

Also Read The Goldbergs Cast: Details About The Actors And Characters They Play In This Sitcom

Also Read Rebecca Cast 2020: Know Who Starred In This Horror-thriller Movie

Other actors from My Cousin Vinny cast include Austin Pendleton as John Gibbons, Maury Chaykin as Sam Tipton, Paulene Myers as Constance Riley, James Rebhorn as George Wilbur, Chris Ellis as J.T. to name a few.

Also Read 'Yes God Yes' Cast List And The Characters That They Portray In The Film

Also read Southern Charm Cast: See Who Are The New Characters Of The Show

Image Source- My Cousin Vinny Trailer on Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.