'My Dream Is Yours' Cast: Know More About The Actors From This Musical Comedy Film

My Dream Is Yours is a musical romantic comedy film which released in 1949. The film revolves around the character of Doug Blake who is the manager of singer Gary Mitchell. When Gary dumps Doug as his manager, he sets off to find a replacement ensuing in the formation of a love triangle of sorts. The film is best remembered today for an extended dream sequence featuring a cameo by an animated Bugs Bunny dancing to the tune of Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 with two of the main characters, as well as an appearance by Tweety. The sequence has an Easter theme and features the actors in bunny suits.

'My Dream Is Yours' Cast

Jack Carson as Doug Blake

The cast of My Dream Is Yours featured the late Canadian actor Jack Carson who played one of the main leads of the film, Doug Blake, a talent manager. Jack Carson was best known for his work in films like Mildred Pierce, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Love Crazy and others. The actor also had his own radio show called The Jack Carson Show from 1943-47 and also hosted a number of television shows. In 1960, Carson received two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to the television and radio industry. Carson also starred in the first remake of the film A Star Is Born which was nominated for quite a few Academy Awards and was recently remade for the fourth time starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Jack Carson passed away in Jan 1963 at the age of 52.

Doris Day as Martha Gibson

The cast of My Dream Is Yours featured the late Doris Day in the role of Martha Gibson, a singer. Doris Day was one of the biggest film stars in the 1950s–1960s era. Day's films included Move Over, Darling, The Thrill of It All, Calamity Jane, The Man Who Knew Too Much and more. Doris also appeared in the film Pillow Talk, for which she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress. In 1989, she was awarded the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in motion pictures and in 2004, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Doris Day also starred in her own sitcom The Doris Day Show from 1968-73. The actress passed away in May 2019 due to pneumonia at the age of 97.

Lee Bowman as Gary Mitchell

American actor Lee Bowman also played one of the My Dream Is Yours characters, namely Gary Mitchell, an arrogant singer who dumps Doug Blake. Bowman has starred in films like Cover Girl, Up in Mabel's Room, The Impatient Years and others. Lee Bowman made his TV debut in The Silver Theatre in 1950. According to the New York Times, in an obituary, Lee Bowman's career was described as, "his roles ranged from romantic lead to worldly, wisecracking lout in his most famous years". Lee Bowman passed away due to a heart attack in Brentwood, Los Angeles, on Christmas Day 1979, three days before his 65th birthday.

More about 'My Dream Is Yours'

My Dream Is Yours Cast also featured Adolphe Menjou as Thomas Hutchins, Eve Arden as Vivian Martin, S. Z. Sakall as Felix Hofer, Selena Royle as Freda Hofer, Edgar Kennedy as Uncle Charlie, Sheldon Leonard as Grimes in supporting roles. The film features the final feature film appearance of comic actor Edgar Kennedy, who died in November 1948. American voice actor Mel Blanc featured in the film as the voice of Bugs Bunny & Tweety Bird.

