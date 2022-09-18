'My Idea, In Principle...': Woody Allen Announces Retirement; Will Focus On Writing

Hollywood filmmaker Woody Allen has been in showbiz for over five decades. The filmmaker has won several accolades for his works, including four Academy Awards, and has entertained the masses with his classics. While Allen is all set to begin the production of his 50th film, he recently revealed it will be his last directorial as he wants to focus more on writing during his twilight years.

According to Deadline, Woody Allen is currently in Europe for his final feature film. During a recent interview with the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Allen announced his retirement from filmmaking and revealed that his upcoming movie Wasp 22 will mark his last. The filmmaker, added he wants to focus more on writing.

The director said, "My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing."

The forthcoming film is set against the backdrop of Paris and Allen would begin the production in a few weeks.

Woody Allen shares details about Wasp 22

Woody Allen further shared some insights about his upcoming film and revealed that it will be similar to his 2005 romance drama Match Point, which starred Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Scarlett Johansson in the lead roles. Talking further about the film, which he is making entirely in French, Allen said it will be exciting, dramatic and "very" sinister. He further revealed his next project, which will be a novel.

However, this is not the first time that Allen talked about his retirement from filmmaking. Earlier this year, the Annie Hall helmer talked to Alec Baldwin during a live stream on Instagram and opened up about his plans for retirement. Allen revealed he would do "one or two more" films in the future. He also added that the "thrill" is gone due to the decline of theatrical experience.

Why is Woody Allen shooting in Europe?

Woody Allen has led a controversial life which came to light after his former partner Mia Farrow alleged the filmmaker had molested their adopted child. While Allen has denied the allegations, he has been blacklisted by several production houses. However, the director continued to work and has been filming most of his projects in Europe lately.