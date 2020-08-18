'My Two Dads' Cast: Paul Reiser, Stacy Keanan And Other Actors Of The 80's Sitcom

My Two Dads is an American sitcom produced by Michael Jacobs Productions in association with Tri-Star Television. It was distributed by TeleVentures. It starred Paul Reiser, Greg Evigan, and Staci Keanan in lead roles. The series premiered on NBC on September 20, 1987, airing three seasons through April 30, 1990. Here is a look at My Two Dads cast.

Cast of My Two Dads

Paul Reiser – Michael Taylor

Paul Reiser played the role of one of the two dads on the show that is Michael Taylor. He is known for his performance in the sitcom. The actor also gained major recognition with another sitcom Mad About You. He starred alongside Helen Hunt in the show. Reiser is known for shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Aristocrats and Funny People.

Greg Evigan – Joey Harris

Greg Evigan played the role of Joey, the second dad of Nicole. When he was first roped in for My Two Dad’s cast, he had already appeared in several iconic shows. The actor first found fame as the titular BJ in BJ and the Bear. He gained popularity with shows like Columbo: A Bird in the Hand (1992) as Harold McCain, Melrose Place (1992) as Dr Dan Hathaway, CSI: Miami (2005) as Sean Walsh, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2015) as Bruce Waters, or Bones (2017) as Rick Tobine among others.

Staci Keanan – Nicole Bradford

Staci Keanan played the role of the orphaned child Nicole in My Two Dads. She gained major recognition with My Two Dads as a child star. After My Two Dads, Keanen played the role of Lindsay Bowen in Going Places. From 1991 to1998, Keanan appeared on Step by Step, ABC's popular sitcom about a blended family, which featured Keanan as Dana, a sharp-witted feminist.

Florence Stanley – Judge Margaret W Wilbur

Florence played the role of the Judge who was the only real female influence in Nicole’s life, Florence Stanley was perfectly cast and could go from being seemingly straight-laced and very harsh to incredibly sensitive and caring for young Nicole. Following My Two Dads, Stanley appeared in some hugely popular series, including Family Guy (where she played Mrs Griffin) and Malcolm in the Middle (where she also played Mrs Griffin). Her final screen appearance came in 2003's Down with Love, which starred Renée Zellweger and Ewan McGregor.

