Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu Singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava Set To Rock The Stage

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are ready to perform their Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu live on stage on March 13 (IST).

Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are all set to perform the RRR song live at the Oscars 2023 stage on March 13 (IST). Ahead of the big day, Rahul shared a picture of from Los Angeles with Kaala Bhairava and hyped up the fans. 

He captioned the post, "ll set!! Performers are ready to rock n roll (sic)."

 

 

With Naatu Naatu being nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards, wishes have been pouring in for the vocalists and team RRR.  

