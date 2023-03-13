Nagaland BJP Chief Congratulates Team 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' On Winning Oscar

Temjen Imna Along, state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party of Nagaland congratulated the team of 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for their phenomenal win at the Oscars for the Best Orginal Song 'Naatu Naatu' and also the best 'Documentary Short Film'.

Taking to Twitter, Along expressed his happiness and wrote, "Congratulations team #RRR and team #TheElephantWhisperers for the major milestone of achieving the Oscars for Best Original Song (#NaatuNaatu) and Best Documentary Short Film!"

He added, "What an achievement for the Indian film industry!"

'Naatu Naatu' scripts history

The famous Indian song 'Naatu Naatu' from the blockbuster period action drama film RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli scripted history by winning at the Oscars. Along with hearts, the cheerful song has won the award for Best Original Song becoming the first Indian film song to do so.

The song has been composed by MM Keeravaani and is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The peppy dance number defeated songs by big names such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Mitski, and Diane Warren, and bagged the glorious award.

The song features actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR who flawlessly executed Prem Rakshit's impeccable choreography with great synchronisation. The lyrics of the award-winning song have been written by lyricist Chandrabose.

This year in January, the song also won a Golden Globe Award for Best Song - Motion Picture. Following which the team also won two Critics Choice Awards - Best Song and Best International Film.

The team also brought laurels as they won four Hollywood Critics Association Awards including, Best Stunts, Best Action Film, Best Song, and Best International Feature.

'The Elephant Whisperers' bags Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film

'The Elephant Whisperers' also achieved a huge milestone as the documentary film became the first Indian Documentary Short Film to win the Oscars. The documentary revolves around a couple - Bomman and Belli - who are entrusted with an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu. The others competitors who were defeated by the Indian documentary included Hallout by Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev, How do you measure a year? by Jay Rosenblatt, The Martha Mitchell Effect by Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison, and Stranger at the gate by Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones.

The documentary was shot in five years, as per the producer of the film and this is the biggest win for them.