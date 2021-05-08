"Nailed It": Ryan Reynolds Shares Sketch Made By Fan; Captions It With Funny Comment

On May 7, 2021, Ryan Reynolds took to his official Instagram handle and reposted a picture shared by his fan on his IG story. The collage picture consists of Ryan's picture and his sketch made by his fan. Impressed by the fan's art, the Deadpool actor captioned it as, "Nailed it". Check out the sketch here.

Ryan Reynolds shares fan's art

In the shared picture, Ryan can be seen sporting a black blazer which he paired with a white shirt and a printed blue tie. He can be seen flashing his bright smile as the candid picture was clicked. Ryan's fan sketched the picture and shared it on his IG handle, which Ryan also shared.

Ryan is an active Instagram user as he constantly updates his fans and followers with snaps from his personal as well as professional life. Recently, the actor shared a video raising awareness about the dangers of drinking and texting. In the video, Ryan can be seen dressed casually in a short-sleeved shirt and wearing eyeglasses. In the video ad, which is also posted on YouTube, Ryan says, "It's been a long and dark period, but finally a light has started to shine. Bars and restaurants are opening their doors and the distance between us all is finally starting to disappear. But as an owner of both a gin company and a wireless company, I feel a special obligation to say to everyone watching: Please. Don't Aviation and Mint".

Many fans rushed to drop funny comments as Ryan's video was up on the internet. A fan commented, "The only ads I actually watch". Another one wrote, "this is gonna sound weird but Ryan Reynolds's voice is so calming". A netizen commented, "Hahahaha. Absolutely amazing. I don’t even drink gin, but I’ll buy yours, Ryan" with a laughing face emoticon. Another one wrote, "you’re hilarious".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ryan was last seen in the 2020 film, The Croods: A New Age. The Croods: A New Age is an animated adventure film and Ryan lent his voice to the role of Guy, a cave boy who lives with the Croods and is Eep's boyfriend. The list of upcoming Ryan Reynolds' movies includes Free Guy, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Red Notice, and The Adam Project.

IMAGE: RYAN REYNOLDS' INSTAGRAM

