Nandamuri Balakrishna Turns 61; Fans Trends 'Happy Birthday NBK' On Twitter

Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday falls on June 10. The ace actor turned a year older on Thursday and was greeted with a lot of love and birthday wishes from his fans on Twitter. Nandamuri Balakrishna who is fondly called as "Nata Simha", also gave a return gift to the fans.

Fans and colleagues wish Nandamuri Balakrishna on his birthday

Nandamuri Balakrishna turned 61 on June 10, 2021. Actors from the Telugu film industry like Jr NTR, Srikanth Meka, Sree Vishnu, Naga Shaurya, took to Twitter to wish NBK on his birthday by posting photos of themselves with the actor.

జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు బాల బాబాయ్.మీరు అన్నివేళలా ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో సంతోషం గా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. Wishing you a very Happy 61st Birthday Babai #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/fbR1nfmqn5 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 10, 2021

My best birthday wishes to Balakrishna Garu ALL THE BEST #HappyBirthdayNBK #NandamuriBalakrishna 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/63RwtsH8IJ — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) June 10, 2021

Fans of the actor also wished him on his birthday. They called him the man with "a golden heart". The actor who is fondly called as Balayya, was also trending on Twitter.

We wish a very happy birthday to our beloved Chairman Sir Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu, May your birthday be the special day that you receive all you ever desired. We wish you a beautiful life with good health and happiness forever.#HappyBirthdayNBK #NandamuriBalakrishna pic.twitter.com/D5UtgpWOjp — Basavatarakam (@basavatarakam) June 10, 2021

Wishing 'Our Legend' #NataSimha #NandamuriBalakrishna Gaaru a very happy birthday!! 🤗



A symbol of roar 🦁 but pure at heart..❤️

May God bless you with all the happiness and good health sir. #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/smbfc9Vkvf — Raghu Karumanchi (@raghukarumanchi) June 10, 2021

A look at Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming movie

The veteran Telugu actor has been a part of 106 movies in the film industry and he has released a teaser for his 107th film. The movie is yet untitled, but if one goes by the imagery, then it has something to do with a lion. Either the character's name and personality or the movie's central plot will be symbolic of or about the king of the jungle. The teaser features the line "Hunt Begins Soon". The movie will be directed by Gopichandh Malineni of Krack fame and the music will be given by Thaman S.

A look at Nandamuri Balakrishna's movies so far

The actor debuted in the film industry as a child actor in the film Tatamma Kala. He is prominently known for roles in films from the 80s and 90s like Sahasame Jeevitham, Janani Janmabhoomi, Mangammagari Manavadu, Apoorva Sahodarulu, Muvva Gopaludu, Muddula Mavayya, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Lorry Driver, Rowdy Inspector, to name a few. His career in the film industry spans over 40 years to date with over a hundred movies under his belt. His 100th film Gautamiputra Satakarni was deemed as a commercial success. He was also seen in the 2020 film Narthanasala, for which he also served as the director. He is also the uncle of actor Jr NTR who will be next seen in the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR.

