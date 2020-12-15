'Nanny McPhee Returns' Cast: Actors And Characters They Play In Film

Nanny McPhee Returns is a 2010 film, belonging to the comedy genre. Directed by Susanna White, the film revolves around an enigmatic Nanny McPhee, who arrives to help a harried young mother who is trying to run the family farm while her husband is away at war. Nanny McPhee uses her magic to teach the woman's children and their two spoiled cousins five new lessons. Read on to know more about the cast of Nanny McPhee Returns cast.

Nanny McPhee Returns cast

Emma Thompson

The cast of Nanny McPhee Returns includes Emma Thompson, who plays the titular character of Nanny McPhee. Emma is a British actor, screenwriter, activist, author, and comedian. She is one of Britain's most acclaimed actors and is the recipient of numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, three BAFTA Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards. Her famous films include Late Night, Beauty and the Beast, Years and Years, Love Actually, Angels in America, Men in Black, and the Harry Potter series.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Nanny McPhee Returns characters include Isabel Green, played by Maggie Gyllenhaal. She is an American actor and producer. Part of the Gyllenhaal family, she is the daughter of filmmakers Stephen Gyllenhaal and Naomi Achs, and the older sister of fellow actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Her famous films include Adaptation, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, World Trade Center, Won't Back Down, Hysteria among many others.

Asa Butterfield

Asa plays the role of Norman in the film. Butterfield is a British actor, most popularly known for playing the character of Otis Milburn in the Netflix series, Sex Education. He received nomination for the British Independent Film Award and the London Film Critics Circle Award for Young British Performer of the Year at the age of 11, for his film, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas. His famous works include Hugo, Ender's Game, The Space Between us, Then came you among many others.

Maggie Smith

The Nanny McPhee Returns characters include Maggie Smith, who portrays the role of Mrs. Docherty. The English actor has an extensive career on stage, film, and television, which began in the mid-1950s. Smith has appeared in more than 60 films and over 70 plays and is one of Britain's most recognizable actors. She was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 1990 for contributions to the performing arts and a Companion of Honour in 2014 for services to drama. Her famous works include My House in Umbria, California Suite, Travels with my Aunt, Sister Act, Evil under the Sun, The Secret Garden among many others.

Rhys Ifans

Rhys plays the role of Uncle Phil in the film. Ifans is a Welsh actor, producer, and musician. He is known for his portrayal of characters such as Spike in Notting Hill, Jed Parry in Enduring Love, Eyeball Paul in Kevin & Perry Go Large, and Dr. Curt Connors / The Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man. Ifans also appeared as Xenophilius Lovegood in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1. He had a recurring role as Mycroft Holmes in the CBS series Elementary.

