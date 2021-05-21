Naomi Campbell Celebrates Her Birthday Today; Take This Quiz To See If You Know The Model

Naomi Campbell made a name and place for herself in the industry at a time when people like her were not really welcomed. She was among the first African-British models to make it big in the modelling industry until she was the model who was the most in-demand and later stepped into the world of movies. Today, she is a mogul with many businesses underneath her sleeve as well as being a successful actor. The model and actor is recognized for her beauty and skill and has garnered major respect for herself. On Naomi Campbell’s birthday, take a quiz to see how well you know the model, actor and singer.

Naomi Campbell's Quiz:

1. What is Naomi Campbell’s middle name?

a. Elena

b. Elene

c. Elaine

d. Irene

2. How old was Naomi Campbell when she started out as a model?

a. 14

b. 15

c. 16

d. 17

3. Where was Naomi Campbell born?

a. Wales

b. London

c. Berkshire

d. Bath

4. What was Naomi Campbell’s mother’s first name?

a. Val

b. Valsa

c. Valerie

d. Velma

5. What was Naomi Campbell’s mother’s profession?

a. Actor

b. Model

c. Singer

d. Dancer

6. What did Naomi Campbell study at school?

a. Art History

b. Classical Music

c. Ballet

d. English Literature

7. In which singer’s music video did Naomi Campbell make a cameo at age 7?

a. Bob Marley

b. Jimmy Cliff

c. Peter Tosh

d. Desmond Dekker

8. Which was the first magazine cover that Naomi Campbell showed up on?

a. Vogue

b. GQ

c. Harper’s Bazaar

d. Elle

9. In which magazine’s September issue did Naomi Campbell feature in 1988, making her the first Black supermodel to grace the cover of the magazine?

a. British Vogue

b. French Vogue

c. American Vogue

d. Japanese Vogue

10. What was the name of Naomi Campbell’s novel that was ghostwritten by Caroline Upcher?

a. Swan

b. Raven

c. Ostrich

d. Penguin

Naomi Campbell's quiz answers:

1. Elaine

2. 15

3. London

4. Valerie

5. Dancer

6. Ballet

7. Bob Marley

8. Elle

9. American Vogue

10. Swan

IMAGE: NAOMI CAMPBELL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.