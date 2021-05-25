Naomi Campbell Receives Handwritten Letter From Beyonce: 'Welcome To Motherhood'

Naomi Campbell surprised the world when she announced that she had welcomed her first baby at the age of 50. What caused even more uproar was the fact that the high-profile supermodel had managed to keep her entire pregnancy a secret. No one had heard even a whisper of a possibility that she was carrying her first child. The world came to know about her baby when she herself shared the news on her social media handle announcing that she had welcomed her baby girl. This news came only a few days before the supermodel’s birthday. While the fashion industry was equally surprised at the news, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Beyonce, it would seem, was a little late to the party, but her customised message for her surely overcompensated for the loss in time.

Naomi Campbell receives a sweet message from Queen Bee

Beyonce chose to wish Naomi Campbell on her motherhood as well as on the occasion of her birthday at the same time. She sent a handwritten note for Naomi which was uploaded on Naomi Campbell’s Instagram story on May 25, 2021. Beyonce wrote in the letter, “Happy Birthday, Queen! Wishing you and your new baby a lifetime of love, warmth and happiness. Welcome to motherhood. All my love. God Bless”. Beyonce signed off on her note by simply writing ‘B’. Naomi Campbell responded to the message by tagging Beyonce and thanking her for her note. Naomi Campbell also shared pictures of more notes she had received on the occasion of her birthday, thanking everyone for their kind messages.

On May 19, 2021, Naomi Campbell shared a picture where she is holding a pair of tiny feet in her hand. This picture of Naomi Campbell's daughter's feet, accompanied by her sweet caption, was how she announced her motherhood to the world. She called her daughter a blessing and thanked her for choosing her as her mother. She wrote, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love”.

