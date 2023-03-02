Naomi Campbell Says She Feels Peaceful In India, Expresses Her Love For Country

Naomi Campbell is one of the famous names in the fashion arena. The supermodel who marked her debut in showbiz the age of 8 Bob Marley's Is This Love recently featured on the cover of a leading Indian magazine. Not only Campbell has visited India once but multiple times. She is actually in love with the country and recently heaped praise on it.

While talking to Vogue, the model expressed her happiness after visiting the country. She said, "The second time that I ever travelled alone in my life, I went to Trivandrum." The model further added, "I went there by myself in 2012 to learn about yoga. I saw yoga being done in all these different ways, for different purposes. But I specifically wanted to know how to find this triangle of peace."

"I remember meeting someone from India at a luxury conference in South Africa and telling him that. I love the country so much. I feel such peace here," campbell said.

Naomi Campbell loves sarees and Indian jewellery

Talking about her love for sarees Naomi said, "I love wearing a saree. I’ve worn them hundreds of times whenever I’ve come to India and I will always wear one whenever I come to the country."

The supermodel even told about owning a lot of Indian jewellery but never wearing them. “I have quite a bit of Indian jewellery that I have collected over the years. I normally don’t wear any jewellery, but I’ve bought so much in the past,” she said.

Describing the details, she further added, “It’s not just the front of the jewellery that I like, but the intricate detailing that India does behind the necklace. These are beautiful details, and we just don’t see any of this workmanship anywhere else.”

For the unversed, Campbell has been dressed in Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra when she visited India for her events.