Naomi Campbell, Taylor Swift And Other Hollywood Celebs Celebrate Pride Month 2021

Pride Month 2021 has started and many Hollywood celebrates have welcomed it as they wished everyone on the social media platforms. Read on to know more details.

Pride month 2021

June is annually marked as a month of celebration for the LGBTQ+ community. It is to commemorate the Stonewall riots in the United States of America, which happened at the end of June 1969 and resulted in the modern rights movement. Many Pride events are held during this month to recognize and embrace the impact of LGBTQ+ people have had in the world. Several Hollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to welcome Pride month 2021. 

Naomi Campbell, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga & others celebrate Pride Month 2021

As Pride month has begun, people on social media have started wishing each other, showing gratitude and support. From movie/television stars like Naomi Campbell, Amber Heard, Anna Paquin, to musicians such as Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga, wished a Happy Pride Month to everyone. Paris Hilton had earlier shared a picture on her Instagram where she was covered in rainbow-coloured flowers to wish all the LGBTQ+ family a happy Pride month. Check out other Hollywood celebs and their reactions. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

US President Joe Biden celebrates Pride Month

 

The current President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, became the third president to officially declare a Pride month. Bill Clinton was the first one who declared "Gay & Lesbian Pride Month" back in 1999 and 2000. Then Barak Obama declared June LGBT Pride Month from 2009 to 2016, each year he was in the office. Previous POTUS, Donald Trump became the first Republican president to acknowledge LGBT Pride Month in 2019. but it was not an official proclamation. 

