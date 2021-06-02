Naomi Campbell, Taylor Swift And Other Hollywood Celebs Celebrate Pride Month 2021

June is annually marked as a month of celebration for the LGBTQ+ community. It is to commemorate the Stonewall riots in the United States of America, which happened at the end of June 1969 and resulted in the modern rights movement. Many Pride events are held during this month to recognize and embrace the impact of LGBTQ+ people have had in the world. Several Hollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to welcome Pride month 2021.

Naomi Campbell, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga & others celebrate Pride Month 2021

As Pride month has begun, people on social media have started wishing each other, showing gratitude and support. From movie/television stars like Naomi Campbell, Amber Heard, Anna Paquin, to musicians such as Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga, wished a Happy Pride Month to everyone. Paris Hilton had earlier shared a picture on her Instagram where she was covered in rainbow-coloured flowers to wish all the LGBTQ+ family a happy Pride month. Check out other Hollywood celebs and their reactions.

Happy Pride month. It’s always been my honor to advocate for our community and it always will be 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 #tbt #pride🌈 #lgbtq🌈 #pridemonth pic.twitter.com/79QxrYd2vi — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) June 2, 2021

IT’S PRIDE EVERY DAMN DAY Y’ALL! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜💗🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/ro3ZmUGzZa — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 2, 2021

Versace has always been a leader. Since Gianni, Donatella, Allegra, and still now they have celebrated the beautiful colors of love we have within us to offer each other. We were all more different, and different is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/ACC5kOvW2N — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 1, 2021

Thank you Donatella for supporting LGBTQ+ mental health and the Born This Way tenth anniversary. @Versace — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 1, 2021

Pride exists because of the work of Black Trans Women. I don’t know how they manage to cope with how vile and transphobic this platform can be, but follow these incredible leaders here: @AshleeMPreston @angelicaross @janetmock @travisalabanza @aaronphilipxo @leiomy @Peppermint247 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 1, 2021

for pride month if you have friends who are part of the lgbtq+ community let them know that they are loved. give them all of your money. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 1, 2021

happy pride month!!

reminder that you are valid and worthy of love, no matter who you love. i’m so proud of you ♡ — loren gray (@iamlorengray) June 1, 2021

Love always wins. Sending you ALL love, light and a happy #PRIDE Month ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) June 1, 2021

Good morning & happy pride 🏳️‍🌈💕 come celebrate and watch my new video with me :) I’ll be live on YouTube in 15 min 💫 https://t.co/b99ydOBPIu pic.twitter.com/a36NM9qjm3 — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) June 1, 2021

Happy pride month, I am so proud of you 💙💚💛🧡❤️💜 — FINNEAS (@finneas) June 1, 2021

US President Joe Biden celebrates Pride Month

Pride stands for courage, it stands for justice, and most of all it stands for love. As we recall the trials the LGBTQ+ community has endured and celebrate the trailblazers who’ve bravely fought for equality, let us recommit to the work that remains. Happy Pride Month! — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2021

The current President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, became the third president to officially declare a Pride month. Bill Clinton was the first one who declared "Gay & Lesbian Pride Month" back in 1999 and 2000. Then Barak Obama declared June LGBT Pride Month from 2009 to 2016, each year he was in the office. Previous POTUS, Donald Trump became the first Republican president to acknowledge LGBT Pride Month in 2019. but it was not an official proclamation.

