Naomi Campbell Thanks Her Fans For Their Warm Wishes On Birthday And Motherhood

Naomi Campbell, one of the popular supermodels recently dropped in a stunning photo of herself and even added a note of gratitude for all her fans for sending birthday wishes. As the actor recently became a mother of a baby girl, she even thanked her fans for sending motherhood wishes to her.



Naomi Campbell’s thank you note for the fans

Naomi Campbell recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful photo of herself with all her fans in which she can be seen standing in between numerous flower bouquets with a lush green background. In the photo, she can be seen sporting a front open white gown full of flair having full sleeves. She styled her hair with soft curls as she posed around the flower bouquets.

In the caption, she stated how she never felt so much love that she did in the past few weeks. She then stated how thankful she was for the love that her fans poured in for her and her daughter. She then thanked them for all their warm wishes. She then mentioned there had been so many blessings that she was grateful and thankful for despite the challenging year everyone has had. Naomi Campbell further stated how by God's grace, everyone was almost seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. She then ended her note of gratitude by sending love to her fans and adding a heart symbol next to it.

Many of the fans took to Naomi Campbell’s Instagram handle and poured in love for the actor. Many of them added hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to react to her thank you note while many others stated how much they loved her. Some of them also added how they knew that she would make a great mother and even congratulated her on having a daughter. Many others prayed for her and added how they couldn’t stop thinking about her daughter. There were also a bunch of celebrities who dropped in comments under her post and stated how she and her daughter were ‘lucky girls’ while others referred to her daughter as ‘angel’ and sent love to her and Naomi. Have a look at some of the reaction to Naomi Campbell’s post on Instagram.

