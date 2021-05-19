Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby At 50, Demi Lovato Comes Out As Non-binary: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 19, 2021. From Naomi Campbell embracing motherhood at 50 years of age to Demi Lovato coming out as non-binary, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Latest Hollywood news

Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl at 50

British supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomed her first child recently. The 50-year-old announced the news on Instagram as she shared a picture of her hand holding the baby's feet. Her caption read, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love." Stars like Winnie Harlow, Marc Jacobs, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kelly Ripa, and more congratulated the model on embracing parenthood.

Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary

American singer Demi Lovato took to Instagram earlier today and revealed that from now on, she identifies as non-binary. The actor posted a 1.5-minute-long video and shared that she has spent most of her life in front of the camera and has shared her life with fans and is super proud to announce that she identifies as non-binary and would be changing her pronouns to they/them. Lovato also added that she is doing this publicly for those people as well who haven't been able to come out to their loved ones yet. Her caption read, "Not only has my life been a journey for myself, but I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward 💖"

Jason Derulo's baby

Jason Derulo took to Instagram in order to reveal that the musician and his girlfriend, Jena Frumes, are now parents to a baby boy named Jason King Derulo. The singer took to Instagram and shared an adorable video with his girlfriend from her pregnancy days and captioned it, "The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother." Jason Derulo's girlfriend, Jena too, shared a picture through which she announced the arrival of her baby boy and posted an adorable image of holding his tiny hands.

Nick Jonas' injury

Actor-singer Nick Jonas recently got injured on the sets of his latest project he was working on. He was admitted to a hospital over the weekend and discharged on Sunday. Addressing the incident, Nick said that he is feeling okay. He had a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises. He wanted to go ahead and try the stunt as he felt that he is physically enthusiastic. The actor is currently filming for the American reality show titled The Voice.

Image: Naomi Campbell/ Demi Lovato's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.