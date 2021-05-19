Last Updated:

Naomi Campbell Welcomes First Child; Netizens React To The Surprise Announcement

Model and actress Naomi Campbell welcomed her first child and made the announcement on Instagram. Take a look at Netizens reaction to the announcement

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Naomi Campbell

IMAGE: NAOMI CAMPBELL'S INSTAGRAM


Model and actress Naomi Campbell surprised her fans when she announced that she welcomed her first child. The model took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her newborn daughter's feet. The post was soon filled with comments and congratulatory messages from various prominent figures from the industry. Take a look at netizens' reactions to Naomi Campbell's first child.

Naomi Campbell's first child

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

The 50-year-old model recently welcomed her first child, a daughter, and made the announcement through her Instagram. Naomi shared a picture of her newborn daughter's feet and in her caption wrote that she was blessed to be a mother and that she was honoured to have her daughter in her life. She further wrote that she now shares a lifelong bond with her. Naomi wrote "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love."

Many A-list stars left their congratulatory messages on the model's post. Actresses like Zoe Saldana, Jodie Smith, and Cindy Crawford commented on the model's post. Cindy Crawford congratulated and welcomed Naomi to the 'mommy's club' and wrote: "This put the biggest smile on my face! Congrats to you both and welcome to the mommy club! It’s the best! ". While other celebrities like Paris Hilton, Marc Jacobs, Donatella Versace, and many others also congratulated Naomi.

Netizens react to Naomi Campbell's first child

Most of the fans congratulated Naomi and sent their love. While some fans were surprised at the announcement and left their reactions on the microblogging site Twitter. Here are some reactions.

A quick look at Naomi Campbell's career

Naomi was discovered at the age of 15 and she soon established herself amongst the most recognisable and in-demand models of the late 1980s, the 1990s, and the earlier 2000s including modern-day. Campbell was one of six models of her generation declared supermodels by the fashion industry and the international press. The model has walked for various renowned brands and designers like  Marc Jacobs, Yves Saint Laurent, Chloé, Diane Von Furstenberg, Prada, Chanel, Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Zac Posen, Blumarine, Karl Lagerfeld, Gianfranco Ferré, Versace, Helmut Lang, Christian Dior, John Galliano, Ralph Lauren, Jean Paul Gaultier, Tommy Hilfiger, Oscar de la Renta, Michael Kors, Anna Sui, Louis Vuitton, Hermés, Marchesa, Roberto Cavalli, and Valentino.

IMAGE: NAOMI CAMPBELL'S INSTAGRAM

First Published:
