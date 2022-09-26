Naomi Judd's Daughter Wynonna Says She's 'incredibly Angry' Post Mother's Death

Popular singer and actor Naomi Judd, who crooned hits as part of the singing duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna, breathed her last on April 30, 2022. The country music icon passed away due to mental illness and her daughter Ashley Judd took to social media to confirm the news. Months after the demise of the American singer, her daughter Wynonna recently opened up about how she feels incredibly angry following the loss of her mother.

Wynonna Judd recalls her last goodbye to her late mother Naomi

According to the latest interaction on CBS Sunday Morning, Wynonna Judd went down memory lane and recalled the day when she received a call about her mother’s demise. She even reflected on how still feels angry following the demise of her mother and asserted that this feeling will not pass for a while. She went on to reveal that she felt angry because she wasn't able to help her mother before she took her life. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it. Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in is like, was there anything I should have looked for? Or should I have known I didn’t?” she stated.

Furthermore, Wynonna recalled that she visited her mother’s house after her sister Asley found her body. She then revealed that she met her mother, kissed her forehead in the hospital and said goodbye to her while trying to figure out what was next. She added, “I got the call, and I went over, and I saw her. And I said goodbye to her in the hospital and I closed her eyes, and I kissed her forehead. And that was that. And next thing I know I'm sitting here on the side porch. And I'm just trying to figure out what’s next.”

Wynonna Judd also revealed that she still feels the presence of her mother and reflected on their tumultuous relationship at times. “We were incredibly close, and then she’d get mad at me... and we’d not get along and be disconnected and then we’d come back together and hug and cry. It was incredibly complicated. We tried really hard and those are the tears, because I know that we tried, and we did pretty damn good. Most of the time,” she added.

Naomi Judd passed away due to her mental illness and her daughter Ashley Judd took to social media to confirm the news. She mentioned she and her sister were dealing with 'profound grief' after the death of their 'beautiful mother'. She stated, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Image: Instagram/@wynonnajudd