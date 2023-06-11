Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup Are 'hitched', Actress Shares Photos From Secret Ceremony

In a surprise announcement, Hollywood actors Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have confirmed their marriage. Watts took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself donning a stunning white lace dress alongside her newlywed husband, captioning the image with a simple ‘Hitched’. To further celebrate their nuptials, Watts shared several more photos on her Instagram Story, playfully referring to Crudup as her "hubby" in one of them.

The news quickly spread, and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Gwyneth Paltrow exclaimed, "Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!" Justin Theroux, who has worked with both Watts and Crudup in the past, added, "CONGRATS YOU TWO!!!!!!" Amy Sedaris chimed in, saying, "Wow! Congratulations. I'm so happy about this. You 2 are perfect together."

Rumours about their marriage

(Naomi Watts shared a photo from her wedding to Billy Crudup | Image: Naomi Watts/Instagram)

Speculations about the couple’s marriage arose earlier in the week when they were spotted by Page Six wearing matching rings while heading to their New York City apartment. Watts notably wore the same white gown she donned for the official Instagram announcement. This marks the first marriage for both Watts and Crudup.

Prior to their relationship, Naomi Watts was in an 11-year-long partnership with actor Liev Schreiber, with whom she shares two children. Billy Crudup, on the other hand, was previously involved with actress Mary Louise Parker, with whom he has a child. He also dated Claire Danes, his co-star from the 2003 film Stage Beauty.

Known for their privacy, the couple made their red carpet debut at the SAG Awards last year, stunning everyone with their coordinated black ensembles. In April, Watts deflected questions about her engagement ring during an appearance on the Today show, redirecting the conversation to her health issues.

Fans and well-wishers are elated for Watts and Crudup, as their secret ceremony solidifies their bond and promises a joyous future together. As they embark on this new chapter in their lives, their fans eagerly await more updates and continue to shower them with love and support.