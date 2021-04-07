Naomi Watts To Lead Remake Of Cult Hit 'Goodnight Mommy' By Amazon

Released in 2014, Goodnight Mommy is an Austrian psychological horror film. Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, it became a cult classic and was selected as the Austrian entry for the best foreign-language film at the Academy Awards. Now, Amazon Studios is developing a remake of the movie.

Naomi Watts to lead Amazon's remake 'Goodnight Mommy'

Variety has reported that Naomi Watts is set to star in and executively produce the English-language remake of Goodnight Mommy. Amazon Studios will present the movie with indie prestige label Animal Kingdom and production company Playtime. Matt Sobel (Take Me To The River) will direct it from a script penned by Kyle Warren.

Goodnight Mommy centers around twin brothers who, when sent to stay with their mother, are surprised to find her covered in bandages from a recent procedure. As her behaviour grows increasingly erratic and unusual, the twins become convinced she is an imposter. Their suspicion sets off a roller-coaster of emotional mind games and misunderstandings between mother and her children, that eventually explodes with irreparable and heartbreaking consequences.

Filmmaker Matt Sobel said that her favorite films are those that invite the audience to step inside their protagonist’s journey. She stated that in their re-imagining of Goodnight Mommy, fear of abandonment — and the dreadful realization that those close to us may not be who they seem — create an immersive nightmare, with visceral sensations front and center. Sobel mentioned that she can’t wait to create this "heart-stopping story" with Amazon and the "peerless" Naomi Watts.

David Kaplan, Joshua Astrachan, Valery Guibal, and Nicolas Brigaud-Robert are producing the film. Along with Watts, the original film’s directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala will serve as executive producers. Playtime acquired Goodnight Mommy remake rights and developed the new film. Amazon is financing and releasing worldwide.

Naomi Watts is a two-time Academy Award nominee in the Best Actress category for her work in 21 Grams and The Impossible. She received international recognition with her performance as an aspiring actor in David Lynch’s 2001 released psychological thriller Mulholland Drive. Popular Naomi Watt’s movies include Dangerous Beauty, The Outside, The Ring, King Kong, J. Edgar, Diana, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), Demolition, Vice, and more.

