Napoleon New Clip Out, Joaquin Phoenix Looks Ruthless And Ready For War

Joaquin Phoenix is set to appear in the upcoming period film Napoleon. The Joker star will be starring as the popular historical figure Napoleon Bonaparte in the titular movie. The first look of Napoleon was released at an event and the short, action-packed clip has set the tone for what is to come.

In the first look of Napoleon, Phoenix could be seen itching closer to the camera as he is aboard his own ship as the captain. The clip also fetaured epic wartime scenes. Phoenix could be seen riding the horse as he led a large army of soldiers to war. See the clips from Napolean below.

First look at Joaquin Phoenix as French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in NAPOLEON pic.twitter.com/IHCml400Ra — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) June 5, 2023

Additional footage of Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott’s NAPOLEON was shown at the #WWDC23 event today for Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/Ow8K9sGCoO — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) June 5, 2023

Ridley Scott on why he kept re-writing Napoleon during production

(Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott's Gladiator (2003) as Commodus | Image: Zackaerys1er/Twitter)

Napoleon Director Ridley Scott, who has previously worked with Oscar winning actor Joaquin Phoenix on The Gladiator (2000), revealed why he had to constantly keep re-writing Napoleon even when it was well underway with its shooting schedules. During a conversation with Empire last year, Ridley Scott said he re-wrote parts of the film because Phoenix had questions about Bonaparte. He added that the conversation around the character and his story was 'incredibly constructive'.

"With Joaquin, we can rewrite the goddamn film because he’s uncomfortable," said Scott. He added, "And that kind of happened with Napoleon. We unpicked the film to help him focus on who Bonaparte was. I had to respect that because what was being said was incredibly constructive". Napoleon is Ridley's 27th directorial feature, and stars actors Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, among others. The film is currently slated to release on November 22, 2023.