Napoleon Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Takes The Throne In Ridley Scott Directorial

The trailer for Ridley Scott's biographical period drama, Napoleon is out. Joaquin Phoenix stars in the titular role as he rises to become the Emperor of France. The film promises to trace the rise and fall of the infamous face of war along with some of the most dynamic and practical battle sequences ever filmed.

3 things you need to know

Ridley Scott's next directorial will be Gladiator 2, slated for a 2024 release.

Joaquin Phoenix has previously won the Best Actor Academy Award for his work in Joker.

Joaquin Phoenix and Ridley Scott have previously worked in Gladiator, also an action heavy based period-drama.

Joaquin Phoenix in and as Napoleon

The trailer opens with an execution underway as France enters its Reign of Terror, dated 1973. Joaquin Phoenix enters the frame as the silent yet sturdy Napoleon, making a sweeping impact at first glance. The trailer is a glimpse in to the world of the period drama as Napoleon rides his way to the Emperor's throne, meeting his future wife, Josephine (Jodie Comer), along the way. The trailer promises to paint an elaborate picture of Napoleon as an emperor, a lover, a tyrant and, a legend.



A highlight of the trailer is when Napoleon silently asserts, "I'm the first to admit when I make a mistake. I simply never do." Comer establishes a surprisingly good screen presence as she plays muse and lover to Phoenix's Napoleon. She makes for another trailer highlight when she tells him, "You are just a tiny little brute that is nothing without me."

Ridley Scott presents another cinematic spectacle

Helmed by Ridley Scott, the biographical period drama promises to be a worthy watch. Scott's past filmography is nothing short of spectacular, boasting of titles like Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down and The Martian. Starring Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, Napoleon also stars Vanessa Kirby, Jodie Comer and Tahar Rahim. The film is eyeing a theatrical release on November 22.