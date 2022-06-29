Natalie Portman Accidentally Spills ‘spoiler’ About 'Thor 4'; Says 'I Am New At It'

Hollywood icon Natalie Portman, who will soon be seen acing the role of Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, is excitedly looking forward to the grand release of the MCU flick. Though the star has not been a part of the MCU world for the last eight years, the actor is, however, quite thrilled to be back on board for the upcoming film.

Apparently, Portman who left the MCU after Thor: The Dark World, seems to be not used to the new changes in the production house that focus more on secrecy. Actors in Marvel films are instructed and trained in how to avoid spoilers, however, Natalie accidentally spilled beans on something that left fans craving to watch the film in theatres.

Natalie Portman accidentally reveals spoiler ahead of Thor 4 release

Hindustan Times, who was among the attendees at the global press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder, noted how Natalie got carried away while speaking about her character. The actor was joined by other fellow co-stars including Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale for the global press conference.

For the unversed, Natalie will be seen reprising her role as Dr. Jane Foster where her character yields special powers similar to that of Thor. While discussing the new powers and dimensions that were given to her role, the actor explained how her version of Thor is different from Chris’. “No, completely different. But I think he's obviously very assured and experienced in being a superhero, and she's just trying to figure it out,” Portman said during the global press conference.

The major spoiler came after the actor tried to elucidate her explanation and ended up accidentally revealing the major secret from the upcoming film. "She's new at it. And also keeps reverting to human form, so there's kind of danger always that, like, it might be her last moment getting to experience that.” Later, the actor realised what she had done and tried to cover up her mistake by saying, "I don't know that might be… that might be a big spoiler, sorry.”

Soon fans were quite excited to know more about the same as they are counting on the days when the film shall hit the big screens. It is pertinent to note that Natalie referring to how it might be Jane’s ‘last moment’ to experience the power of Thor does hint that the character may be suffering from some major illness in the film, however, nothing solid has been shown in the teaser and trailer. The Taika Waititi directorial film releases in India on July 7.

