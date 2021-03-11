Natalie Portman And Lupita Nyong'o Roped In For 'Lady In The Lake'

Oscar-winning stars Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o have been roped in to headline Lady in the Lake, an upcoming limited series from streamer Apple TV Plus. The series is an adaptation of author Laura Lipman’s 2019 novel of the same name which will be helmed and co-written by filmmaker Alma Hare'l. According to Variety, the story of the series is set in the 1960s in Baltimore, where an unsolved murder forces housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz which will be played by Natalie to relive her life as an investigative journalist. On the other hand, Lupita who will be seen stepping into the shoes of Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling many jobs at the same time is dedicated to standing for the Black progressive agendas.

Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong’o to star together in next

The forthcoming series Lady In The Lake will be bankrolled by Jean-Marc Vallee’s Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America. In addition to starring in the series both the leading actresses, Portman and Nyong’o will also serve as the executive producers. The new show will mark Portman’s debut on television who is also an Academy Award winner in 2011 under the best actress category for Black Swan. Apart from receiving the Oscar, the actress was also nominated for two other films including Closer and Jackie. Her other notable feature roles include Leon: The Professional, the Star Wars prequel trilogy, V for Vendetta, and Annihilation. Natalie also shared her happiness while sharing a screengrab of the exciting news article on her Instagram stories. Sharing the news piece, she wrote, "Excited to work with these brilliant artists. Alma Hare'l and Lupita Nyong’o."

Meanwhile, Natalie Portman is making a comeback in the Marvel universe as Jane Foster in the upcoming Chris Hemsworth's superhero movie franchise Thor: Love and Thunder. In the recently leaked photos and videos from the set of the movie, Natalie looks ripped like never before and Marvel fans went speechless after seeing her transformation for the role. The actress was not part of the previous Thor: Ragnarok movie, however, she will be playing a massively important role in the upcoming franchise. According to reports, Natalie will be seen playing Chris's love interest in the upcoming film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.