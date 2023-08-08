Natalie Portman-Benjamin Millepied Part Ways Amid Rumours Of His Alleged Affair: Reports

Actress Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's 11-year-old marriage seems to have hit the end line. Trouble in their paradise started when rumours of Benjamin having an affair started doing the rounds in June. Here’s all that we know as of now.

3 things you need to know

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied tied the knot in 2012.

They have a daughter named Amalia and a son named Aleph.

On August 4, Natalie was spotted without her wedding ring at an event.

What led to Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's separation?



As per US Weekly’s exclusive report, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have parted ways. After Natalie learned about Benjamin’s affair, they initially tried working things out for the sake of their kids. But it didn’t go as they had hoped for and eventually decided to part ways.

(Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied got married in 2012. | Image: Twitter)



Rumours of their separation grew stronger when, on their 11th nuptial anniversary, Natalie was spotted at an event in Sydney without her wedding ring. To recall, in June this year, reports of Benjamin being involved with a 25-year-old Camille Étienne started doing the rounds. Insiders suggested that despite this incident, she remained committed to her marriage.



Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied working on their marriage



A source told the international publication that the Academy Award-winning actress believed the affair meant “nothing” to the French ballet choreographer. Portman also didn’t want her children to “grow up in a broken home”, so she wanted to see “if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust”.



The report mentioned that the couple is currently “talking and working on” their broken relationship for the “sake of their children” and also that Millepied is regretful of his actions.



Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met on the sets of Black Swan in 2009. While Natalie played the lead role in it, Benjamin was a part of the supporting cast. When asked about him, she said at the time that when he taught her a few dance moves, she knew that he is “the one”.