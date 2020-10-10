Natalie Portman Accidentally Reveals A Major SPOILER For The Upcoming Thor Film

Natalie Portman in an interview accidentally may have given out a major spoiler for the upcoming Thor Love and Thunder film. The actor, in an interview with Fatherly, revealed a possible element that will feature in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor did not shed much light on this aspect, but fans have been assuming that the plotline for the Thor film may pick up from thereon.

Natalie Portman hints at a possible plot point for Thor: Love and Thunder

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Clears Air About Retiring From MCU After 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

In the interview, Natalie Portman mentioned that the movie will be based on a graphic novel of Mighty Thor. She then explained that her character as Jane Foster will be going through cancer treatment and will also be a superhero on the side. The original storyline of the graphic novel saw Jane’s husband and son die in a car crash. After those events, Jane was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Also Read | 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Cast Reaches Australia To Begin Pre-production

Natalie Portman did not shed much light on that aspect and mentioned that she can’t give out that information. She also added that she is especially excited as she will begin training soon. She continued to say that she is excited to see some muscles on her and thus is quite happy. She then concluded her statement by saying that there have been a lot of female superheroes lately and thus the more the better. Thus hinting that she possibly will be playing a superhero in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Also Read | Natalie Portman Is 'excited' For 'Thor: Love And Thunder', Reveals Her Favourite Character

Earlier, the director of the film also spoke to the portal and mentioned that he loves the storyline. The makers, however, have not yet hinted at the storyline Natalie Portman spoke about. However, her statement pointed towards that one plot point from the graphic novel and hence the actor may have given out a spoiler. She mentioned cancer treatment in her statement and thus fans could assume that the plot point may have been adapted from the graphic novel itself.

Also Read | PowerPoint Art Stuns Internet As Woman Shares Images Of How She Created It

Besides that, Thor: Love and Thunder will also witness the first openly LGBTQ superhero with Tessa Thomson. The actor who plays Valkyrie spoke about it during the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. She mentioned that as she is King of Asgard now, she will soon have to find herself a Queen. Thus fans are excited to watch what Thor: Love and Thunder will bring to the screen in terms of the story.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.