Natalie Portman Is 'excited' For 'Thor: Love And Thunder', Reveals Her Favourite Character

In an Instagram chat session with tennis player Serena Williams, actor Natalie Portman spoke about her upcoming film Thor and remarked that she was excited to star in the next franchise of the much-loved superhero film. Natalie Portman explained that the makers of the film are yet to start the production, which was earlier delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor remarked that the delay in the production has earned her ‘more time to get jacked’. Adding to the same, Natalie Portman revealed that she is interested to see if she gains the necessary muscle, which is required for the film.

Natalie Portman's favourite character from Thor

During the chat with Serena Williams, Natalie Portman also confessed that her favourite character from the Marvel series is Tessa Thompson’s, Valkyrie. The character will also be a part of Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Speaking about Valkyrie, Natalie admitted to having a ‘major love for that woman’. Take a look:

All about the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and Taika Waititi in the leading roles, Thor: Love and Thunder is a sequel to the much-loved film, Thor: Ragnarok. The upcoming movie will be the fourth movie to be released in the Thor saga. Directed by Taika Waititi, the much-anticipated film is written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Expected to release in 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Natalie Portman is currently gearing up for her next, We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves, which revolves around the life of a college student called Rosemary Cooke, who laments the loss of a chimpanzee she claims is her "twin sister".The upcoming TV series is a mysterious drama, which is expected to hit the television in 2020. The actor is currently filming for What If? an anime mini-series.

