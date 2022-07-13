Natalie Portman Reveals Hemsworth 'didn't Eat Meat Before Kiss Scene, Respected My Diet'

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman shared the screen space after almost a decade. The two were last seen playing Thor and his love interest Dr Jane Foster in the 2013 film Thor: The Dark World. While some glimpses of Natalie Portman's character were added to Avengers: Endgame, the latest Marvel Studios flick Thor: Love And Thunder marked her comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the film's cast is now sharing several behind-the-scenes moments of the film, Natalie Portman recently lauded Chris Hemsworth for one of his humble gestures.

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most muscular and fittest actors across the globe. The actor has been a part of Marvel Studios since 2011 as he plays the 'God of Thunder' Thor. He is a fitness enthusiast and follows a diet filled with meat for his physique. While the actor had to play a kissing scene with Natalie Portman who is vegan, he dropped eating meat to respect her diet.

Natalie Portman lauds Chris Hemsworth

As per Variety, Natalie Portman recently had a chat with UK's Capital FM about working with Chris Hemsworth. During the interview, the actor revealed that Chris Hemsworth would stop eating meat the morning he had to film a kissing scene, to respect her vegan diet. She further added how Chris Hemsworth eats meat every half hour and lauded him for his thoughtful gesture.

The actor said, "He's (Chris) really nice. The day we had a kiss scene he didn't eat meat that morning because I'm vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful." "That's not something I'm angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He's just a very nice person," she added.

Tessa Thompson, who has worked with Chris Hemsworth in several films, further added that she did not know the latter could go without eating meat. She also appreciated Hemsworth's gesture and called him "sweet".

Tessa Thompson said, "I didn't even know he could go without eating meat. He's just like eating bison in the morning. That's so sweet." Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth have starred together in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Men In Black: International.

