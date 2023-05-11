Natalie Portman Says 'mistakes' Cost Time's Up Movement Dearly

Natalie Portman, the renowned actress, has expressed her profound sadness over the dissolution of the sexual harassment non-profit organisation, Time’s Up. The organization, which was established in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement, aimed to combat sexual misconduct and provide support to victims. Natalie Portman, a vocal supporter of Time’s Up, along with several other prominent Hollywood figures, lamented the demise of the organisation and the mistakes made along the way.

In the interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Natalie Portman describes the disintegration of Time’s Up as “really heartbreaking” and “painful”. She emphasized that mistakes can be detrimental to the success of activism, advocating for a better understanding of imperfections and a nuanced approach to drive progress forward. Despite the dissolution of the organisation, Natalie Portman acknowledged the enduring power of the relationships and collaborations that were fostered through Time’s Up, leading to remarkable projects and initiatives.

More about Time's Up Organisation

Time’s Up garnered significant attention when it launched the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in 2018, providing legal aid to survivors of sexual violence. However, the organisation faced internal challenges and controversies. Roberta Kaplan, a prominent leader of Time’s Up, resigned due to fallout from her involvement in advising New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on allegations of sexual harassment. Consequently, the organisation announced a “reset”.

In January of this year, five year after its establishment, Time’s Up announced the transfer of remaining funds to the independently administered Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund and halted other operations. This decision marked the end of Time’s Up as it had existed, leaving Natalie Portman and others deeply saddened by its demise. Beyond her involvement with Time’s Up. Natalie Portman reflected on her complex relationship with her breakthrough film, Leon: The Professional. While acknowledging the movie’s significant impact on her career, she also recognised its problematic elements when viewed through a contemporary lens.

Natalie Portman Work front

Currently, Natalie Portman is set to appear in Angel City. It;s a three-part documentary series that delves into the inaugural year of the Angel City National Women’s Soccer League Club. Notably, the Los Angeles-based football club has garnered investment from notable figures such as Serena Williams, Christina Aguilera, and Natalie Portman herself.