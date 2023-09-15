Natalie Portman Says Nuance Of ‘female Gaze’ Gets Lost In Filmmaking

Actress Natalie Portman is known for taking on challenging roles. While she has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster, she’s done several critically acclaimed films such as Black Swan (2010), V for Vendetta (2005), Annihilation (2018), and most recently May December. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and received rave reviews. Ahead of its theatrical and digital release, Portman spoke about the idea of female gaze in movies.

Natalie Portman on the female gaze

Portman was in a conversation with Vanity Fair, which took place before the SAG-AFTRA strike. After being asked about the female gaze, she said that she doesn’t entirely believe in it. She added that it’s "reductive of women’s individuality" to state that only a particular kind of female gaze comes from a female director. She said, “To say that a female director has a particular gaze is reductive of women’s individuality and points of view.”

Natalie Portman further argued that the opportunities for male or female directors should be the same and related the experience of working with a director regardless of their gender. “Female directors should have the same opportunities as their male counterparts. But the experience of working with a director has to do with the individual and it doesn’t relate to gender,” she said.

More about May December

May December is based on the story of Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who was convicted in a case from 1997 on charges of second-degree rape of a child, Vili Fualaau who was 12 at the time. However, she eventually married Vil in 2005. May December is all set to open the New York Film Festival on September 29. It will also be screened at the BFI London Film Festival. The movie will be released in theatres in the US on November 17 before premiering on Netflix on December 1.