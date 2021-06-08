Natalie Portman's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess The Name Of Her Character In These Movies?

Natalie Portman's birthday is on it's way! The actress who turns 40 tomorrow, made her big-screen debut as a child hitman-in-training in 1994 with her film, Léon: The Professional. Since then, the actress has gone from strength to strength, collecting awards and accolades for her truly incredible performances. Portman has starred in everything from artsy, indie flicks and shorts to some of the biggest franchise films in the world - including Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Natalie Portman has won an Oscar, multiple BAFTAs and Golden Globes, and dozens of other statuettes, and has even started to move from the screen to behind the camera. On the occasion of her birthday, here's a quiz for fans to see if they can guess all these characters from her movies -

Natalie Portman's quiz - Can you guess the names of these characters?

1. What was the name of Natalie Portman's character in Léon: The Professional?

a) Maria

b) Mathilda

c) Maeve

d) Monica

2. What was the name of Natalie Portman's character in Anywhere but Here?

a) Akasha Mann

b) Alicia May

c) Alice June

d) Ann August

3. What was the name of Natalie Portman's character in Star Wars?

a) Padme

b) Leah

c) Cersei

d) Jane

4. What was the name of Natalie Portman's character in Garden State?

a) Samara

b) Sandrene

c) Samantha

d) Shirley



5. What was the name of Natalie Portman's character in V for Vendetta?

a) Evey Hammond

b) Marnie Mann

c) Julie Graff

d) Judy Smith

6. What was the name of Natalie Portman's character in The Other Boleyn Girl?

a) Victoria Boleyn

b) Anne Boleyn

c) Patricia Boleyn

d) Evergreen Boleyn

7. What was the name of Natalie Portman's character in Black Swan?

a) Emilia Greenleaf

b) Nina Sayers

c) Molly Mahoney

d) Grace Cahill

8. What was the name of Natalie Portman's character in No Strings Attached?

a) Mila

b) Naya

c) Emma

d) Emily



9. What was the name of Natalie Portman's character in MCU's Thor Movies?

a) Marlene

b) Kieren

c) Ashley

d) Jane



10. What was the name of Natalie Portman's character in Annihilation?

a) Lena

b) Hela

c) Maya

d) Renee



Answers to Natalie Portman's quiz

1. b

2. d

3. a

4. c

5. a

6. b

7. b

8. c

9. d

10. a



Image - Shutterstock

