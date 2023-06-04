Natalie Portman's Husband Benjamin Millepied Cheated On Her With Camille Etienne?

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied are reportedly finding themselves navigating a difficult situation in their personal lives. According to Page Six, Millepied, who is a choreographer, was allegedly involved in an affair with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne. Despite the couple's separation last year and subsequent attempts to reconcile, news of Millepied's infidelity has deeply impacted the couples relationship.

Several photos have been doing the rounds on social media wherein Millepied could be seen spending time with Camille Étienne, a young climate activist in France. While the couple have not officially separated, they are currently working on repairing their relationship. As per the news portal, Millepied is making sincere efforts to seek forgiveness, expressing his love for Portman and their family time and again. On the other hand, the Thor actress, valuing her privacy, is focused on shielding their children during this challenging period.

Troubles become apparent on set

(Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied attend an event for Thor 4 together | Image: Twitter)

Reportedly, the issues in Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's marriage were noticeable on the set of the former's upcoming film, May December, which was filmed over 23 days in November last year. The problems became somewhat known to the cast and crew members. Even at the recent Cannes Film Festival premiere, rumours circulated about the stability of the couple's relationship. Portman attended promotional events at the French Riviera while Millepied was notably absent.

Couple's public appearances amid separation rumours

(Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied attend New York City Ballet | Image: Twitter)

Despite the ongoing controversy, several fans claim that Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied were together during the Cannes Film Festival. They were reportedly later spotted attending a Beyoncé concert in Paris on May 26. Several photos and videos of the couple sharing a kiss during a dinner in the French city on May 29 went viral. However, the French magazine Voici recently reported Millepied's alleged involvement with Camille Étienne, further intensifying the controversy surrounding his and wife Portman's relationship.

Who is Camille Étienne with whom Natalie Portman's husband allegedly had an affair?

(Camille Étienne poses amidst a view of nature | Image: Camille Étienne/Instagram)

Camille Étienne, a climate activist, is a friend of well-known environmentalist Greta Thunberg. She has produced multiple short films highlighting environmental concerns. She is also the author of the book For an Ecological Uprising: Overcoming Our Collective Powerlessness. Étienne gained recognition when she was featured in French Vanity Fair's list of 50 French Women Who Made 2020.