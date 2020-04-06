Natasha Lyonne Was Once In Talks With Scott Derrickson For 'Doctor Strange 2'?

MCU's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been through its fair share of production issues. Just a while after the film's announcement, director Scott Derrickson, who helmed the first Doctor Strange film, took to social media to reveal that he would not be involved in the sequel. Recently, Scott's latest post on social media hinted that Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne may have featured in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness if he was still the director.

Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne was once considered for Doctor Strange 2?

A few months ago, Scott Derrickson revealed that he would no longer be directing the second Doctor Stange film due to creative differences. Along with Scott, writer C. Robert Cargill also left the project citing creative differences. However, in his latest post on social media, Scott Derrickson revealed that he once discussed Multiverse of Madness with Russian Doll's lead star, Natasha Lyonne.



Natasha Lyonne is most known for playing the role of Nicky Nichols in Netflix's renowned show, Orange Is the New Black. April 04, 2020, happened to be Natasha Lyonne's 41st birthday. This is why Scott Derrickson took to social media to wish Natasha Lyonne and promote her latest project, Russian Doll. In the same post, Scott mentioned that he previously met Natasha Lyonne in NYC and discussed the 'multiverse' with her.

Last year I had dinner with @nlyonne in NYC and we talked about the multiverse. It was awesome. She’s awesome. And today’s her birthday, so watch Russian Doll — it’s one of the best tv shows I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/Hj9kDDLdoK — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) April 5, 2020

This caused many to speculate that, at one point, Natasha Lyonne was considered for a role in Doctor Stange 2. However, now that Scott Derrickson is no longer director of Multiverse of Madness, it is unlikely that Natasha Lyonne will be involved in the project. After Scott left the project, Michael Waldron was hired by the MCU to write down the new script. Moreover, according to recent reports, Sam Raimi might be the new director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

If this is you implying that you were going to put her in the movie I'm going to bawl. — Boo 👻 (@BenEcker) April 5, 2020

Scott is @nlyonne still in the movie with #SamRaimi? Great casting idea, so is casting an unknown an issue these days? Wow! Thanks for letting us know. Filmmaker, Sean. — Sean Mukherjee (@seanmukherjee69) April 5, 2020

