Natasha Lyonne Will Star In Upcoming Peacock Series Directed By Rian Johnson

Slums of Beverly Hills actor Natasha Lyonne is all set to star in the Peacock series titled Poker Face. The series will have Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out director Rian Johnson at its helm. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming mystery show and the collaboration between Lyonne and Johnson.

Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson team up for Peacock Series

According to a report by Hollywood Reporter, Rian Johnson has scored a direct-to-series order for his first TV show, a drama starring Natasha Lyonne. The new mystery series titled Poker Face will have 10 episodes, with Lyonne executive producing in addition to starring in it. The director of the series, Johnson stated that he is very excited to dig into the type of fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness he grew up watching.

He also added that it is his happy place and having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream and that they have found the perfect home at Peacock. Rian will work as the creator, writer, and director of the series and will also serve as the executive producer with Ram Bergman, Lyonne, and Nena Rodrigue. The upcoming mystery series will be bankrolled by MRC Television.

Rian Johnson's works

Johnson is an acclaimed American film director, producer, and screenwriter. He is most well-known for directing The Brothers Bloom, Knives Out, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Brick, and Looper. He recently put all the speculations concerning his much-talked-about Star Wars trilogy to rest by saying that it will indeed happen. But he also stated that it will take some time as the filmmaker is busy with other projects that are not connected to Star Wars movies. After the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm announced that Rian Johnson will overlook a three-part-long saga that will introduce new characters into the Star Wars universe and will explore different geographical locations of the fictional realm.

Natasha Lyonne's films

Natasha Lyonne is an American actor, director, writer, and producer and is most well-known for her character of Nicky Nichols in the popular Netflix drama titled Orange Is The New Black. The actor has received three Primetime Emmy nominations and currently stars in the Netflix comedy-drama series Russian Doll as Nadia Vulvokov. Her popular works include the American Pie film series, But I'm a Cheerleader, Scary Movie 2, Blade: Trinity, Robots, All About Evil among others.

Image Credits: Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson Official Instagram Accounts