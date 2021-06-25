Nathalie Emmanuel Of GOT Fame Speaks About Fewer Opportunities In The UK For Black Artists

Nathalie Emmanuel who played Missandei in HBO's Game of Thrones has been quite vocal about several real issues like body image, representation and she recently opened up about acting opportunities for Black people in the UK. Missandei from GOT was one of the two coloured characters who was killed off in an untimely death. Her character's death in GOT sparked a lot of rage on the internet among fans.

Nathalie Emmanuel opens up about why she prefers the States over the UK

Now in a recent interview with Essence, the GOT episodes actor said that she thinks that there are lesser opportunities for black artists in the UK. This had led to a lot of talented individuals moving to the US for work. According to her, the US is more welcoming for Black artists and one can establish themselves as an actor there. But this is not the case for the UK. Nathalie added that this was the reason why the British were losing talented Black British artists to America.

She spoke about how the US is more open to not just Black artists but artists from various backgrounds. She said that going to the US was a "risk" she took and it paid off well! The actor who featured in Fast and the Furious 8 will be seen reprising her role in the 9th instalment of the film as well.

Nathalie's death in GOT episodes

Natalie's character on the show was Daeneyrs's aide and she was unfairly killed off by the tyrant queen, Cersei On Missandei from GOT's death, Nathalie Emmanuel had said that she had seen it coming. She said that it was not unlikely for characters to die on the show, so she knew it would happen but she was irked by the move as she was the only woman of colour on the cast and from the representation point of view, that was not a good situation.

Game Of Thrones while being wildly popular throughout its run was criticised time and again for its lack of representation and after Missandei's death, even Nathalie Emmanuel openly acknowledged this criticism.

