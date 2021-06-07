Nathalie Emmanuel Reveals People Expect Her To Do Nude Scenes Ever Since GoT

Nathalie Emmanuel was seen in the popular fantasy show Game Of Thrones. The actress stripped down for few scenes in the show. Nathalie in recent interaction opened up about the downside of doing a nude scene. She revealed that people expected her to do nude scenes ever since she did it for the hit HBO series Game of Thrones.

Nathalie Emmanuel reveals she's expected to do nude scenes

In an interview, on the "Make It Reign" podcast, the actress revealed that her Game Of Thrones nude scenes had driven certain expectations concerning nudity in other projects. Nathalie revealed that directors thought when the role required nudity, that she was just open to doing anything because she did it on that one show. But what people did not realize was that just because she had done one nude scene in the show, it did not necessarily apply that she would do it for all the projects. Emmanuel explained that she would do a nude scene but as only what she thinks is necessary for the part. The actress further explained that she would not hesitate to walk from a project that will force her to do nude scenes, but she also said that most of the time, the directors were willing to work toward a solution.

Nathalie Emmanuel in Fast And The Furious 9

Nathalie Emmanuel will be seen reprising her role as Megan Ramsey in the 9th edition of Fast and Furious. The actress first played the role of Megan a British hacker in Fast and Furious 7 and has been a recurring character ever since. F9 will also star Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

The actress will next be seen in the romantic comedy-heist film Army of Thieves which will serve as a prequel to Zack Synder's zombie movie Army of the Dead. The movie will feature Schweighöfer, who reprises his role as Ludwig Dieter, along with a supporting cast that includes Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Jonathan Cohen, Noemie Nakai and Peter Simonischek.

IMAGE: NATHALIE EMMANUEL'S INSTAGRAM

