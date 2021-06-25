Nathalie Emmanuel Shares Her Thoughts On The Panned 'Game Of Thrones' Finale; Read On

Nathalie Emmanuel, who played the character of Missandei on the hit series Game Of Thrones, has quite recently shared her thoughts on the controversial and almost unanimously disliked finale of the HBO series. The officials at Elle, with whom she quite recently had a conversation, shared that it "ticked all the boxes" for her. In addition to the same, much like her co-star/on-screen boss Emilia Clarke, she said that given the size of the show's fandom, it's "nearly impossible" to make everyone happy. Read on to know more.

Nathalie Emmanuel on the controversial Game Of Thrones finale:

While on the subject, the Game Of Thrones alumnus and the Fast Saga's Ramsey was quoted commending the makers of the show for what they had achieved after "such a huge monster of a show". Additionally, she says that as a fan of the show herself, she can say that the fandom individually has their own ideas of how would've liked their favourite characters to end, and keeping that in mind, it would be nearly impossible to make everybody happy. While expressing her surprise over being able to be a part of the show's final season, given its reputations of killing off characters, she said that during every table read, she was hoping to get killed off, but implied that it didn't happen until her time had come in season 8. At which point, as per Emmanuel, she went "there you go" and had no other kind of reaction to it. The character played by Nathalie Emmanuel in Game Of Thrones went on from being a slave to the right-hand woman of the Queen.

On the subject of Fan intrusion, she recounted multiple instances when a fan of the show and her character intruded her private space while she was out with family. She even touched upon a time when the fans had tracked her down and found out where she lived. While looking back at the same, she said that it is important to have boundaries.

About Nathalie Emmanuel's upcoming film:

Fast & Furious 9 is going to see familial tensions run high amongst the Toretto's, courtesy of the unexpected arrival of John Cena's Yakob, who is a brother to Dominic as well as Mia. The trailer of the film promises a near inter-galactic adventure, as is evidenced by a scene featuring Tyrese Gibson taking a car to space. The part that is going to be played by Nathalie Emmanuel in F9 is that of Ramsey, who was introduced in the seventh film of the Fast & Furious series. In addition to the same, Cardi B is also going to be seen as Leysa, an individual who supposedly has an extensive history with Dominic.

Fast 9 trailer:

