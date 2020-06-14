USA National Flag Day 2020: Celebrate This Day By Watching Films That Will Make You Proud

National Flag Day 2020 will fall on June 14th, Sunday. This day marks as the adoption of the flag of the United States of America. This day is celebrated to honour the special moment in United States' history. Sitting at home in quarantine, National Flag Day 2020 is the best way to celebrate the meaning of your country and the birth of the United States Army by watching some patriotic films. Here are some films dedicated to the US Army for you to binge-watch on the day-

National Flag Day 2020: Movies to watch

Flags of our Fathers

Flag of our Fathers is a must-see film on National Flag Day 2020. The film, helmed by Clint Eastwood, stars Ryan Phillippe, Jesse Bradford, Adam Beach and John Slattery. The film follows a young boy who interviews his father’s friends who were responsible for raising the flag at a Battle during World War II.

Born on Fourth of July

This patriotic movie Born on Fourth of July stars one of the best actions stars Tom Cruise. The film follows the impacts of the Vietnam War. Tom Cruise played the role of Marine Corps Sergeant Ron Kovic. The film follows his complex life in the USA and his desire to fight for his country from a very young age. However, the perils of war complicate his life and an injury changes his life completely.

Rally Round The Flag, Boys!!

Rally Round the Flag, Boys!! is an adaptation of the novel with the same name written by Max Shulman. The film stars Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward in the lead roles. The film is about a man who goes to Washington to have a conversation with the Army but lands in trouble when he’s forced to work with the army.

Easy Rider

Easy Rider is a road drama film directed by Dennis Hopper. The film also stars Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda in the lead roles. Easy Rider is a film depicting the journey of two riders who hit the road to fuel their American dream.

Yankee Doodle Dandy

Yankee Doodle Dandy is a musical film starring James Cagney, Joan Leslie, Walter Huston and Richard Whorf. Yankee Doodle Dandy is a film based on George M Cohan. The biopic depicts his journey of producing and directing movies and composing his songs.

