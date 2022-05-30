'National Treasure 3': Producer Jerry Bruckheimer To Collaborate With Nicolas Cage?

In 2021, Disney+ announced about working on a reboot of the National Treasure franchise with five actors including Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, and Jordan Rodrigues have joined the cast as series regulars. While the fans await the release of the TV show, the makers of the film recently dropped in a delightful piece of news for the fans while hinting at the return of Nicolas Cage for the third part of the film. Read further ahead to get more details about the upcoming National Treasure movie.

Nicolas cage to star in National Treasure 3?

During a Reddit AMA for the recently released film, Top Gun: Maverick, producer Jerry Bruckheimer opened up about collaborating with National Treasure actor, Nicolas Cage and hinted at returning with the third movie of the franchise. When a fan asked the filmmaker about the same, he responded that he was working with Nicolas Cage on the National Treasure script, however, he did not confirm whether he was talking about National Treasure 3. "Absolutely. I love Nicolas, he's a brilliant actor and we are currently working on a script for National Treasure," producer Jerry Bruckheimer stated.

On the other hand, even Nicolas Cage was earlier asked about the film during his interaction with GQ during which he stated how his phone stopped ringing about the threequel. He stated, "The phone stopped ringing. It was like,' What do you mean we're not doing National Treasure 3? It's been 14 years, why not. Well, Sorcerer's Apprentice didn't work, and Ghost Rider didn't really sell tickets. And Drive Angry just came and went."

The National Treasure TV series is currently in the making which is executively produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and director Jon Turteltaub. Marianne and Cormac Wibberley are the writers for the popular series. The film is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine Jess (Alexis), a dreamer in search of answers about her family, who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. The series will be helmed by A Suitable Boy director Mira Nair. As per the reports from Deadline, the reboot of the series has been ordered for ten episodes, although there is no release date yet for the Disney+ series.

Image: AP