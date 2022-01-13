'National Treasure' Reboot: Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed & More Stars Join Disney+ Series; Read

In 2021, Disney+ announced about working on a reboot of the National Treasure franchise for the streaming service. Now, according to Deadline, five actors including Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, and Jordan Rodrigues have joined the cast as series regulars. Lisette Alexis has previously been announced as the show’s central protagonist, Jess.

The project is executively produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and director Jon Turteltaub. Marianne and Cormac Wibberley are the writers for the popular series. The film is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine Jess (Alexis), a dreamer in search of answers about her family, who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. The series will be helmed by A Suitable Boy director Mira Nair.

Additions in cast of Disney+ series reboot National Treasure

The show focuses on Jess, a 20-year-old dreamer with a knack for mysteries and puzzles, who goes on a journey to discover answers about her family and to save a lost Pan-American treasure. As for the fresh faces, the international media outlet gave a brief about the actors and who will play what. Zuri Reed will be seen playing the role of Jess’s best friend Tasha, a tech-savvy social media personality whose beliefs are challenged by the treasure hunt.

Lyndon Smith will be seen stepping into the shoes of an FBI Agent Ross, a top-of-her-class agent that makes a career-ending mistake, who sees the chance to redeem herself when Tasha and Jess show up at her door. Rodrigues plays Ethan, a rule follower that’s been in love with Jess while Cipriano is Owen, a conspiracy-obsessed, full-of-himself goof that has a crush on Tasha. And Walker is Liam, a musician who sees the adventure as a way of honouring his late father’s treasure hunting past.

As per the reports from Deadline, the reboot of the famous series has been ordered for ten episodes, although there is no release date yet for the Disney+ series. As read above, the new series will offer a more diverse cast and more personal stakes for the story.

