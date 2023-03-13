Navalny Wins Best Documentary Feature Film Award At Oscars 2023

Navalny won big at the Oscars 2023 in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. The documentary won against the likes of India’s Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes, Sara Dosa’s Fire of Love and more. While accepting the award, director Daniel Roher dedicated his award to “all political prisoners around the world”.

Daniel Roher started his speech by praising the other nominees for Oscars in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. He said that he is “humbled” to share the nomination with documentary filmmakers such as All That Breathes’ Shaunak Sen, Fire of Love’s Sara Dosa and more.

“We are humbled to be in the company of such an extraordinary crop of documentary filmmakers,” he added.

Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia called for justice over her husband's wrongful incarceration, saying: "My husband is in prison just for telling the truth. My husband is in prison just for defending democracy." Roher added: “To everyone who helped make our film, you know who you are, your bravery and encouragement helped make our film.” Check out his winning speech below.

"Alexei, the world has not forgotten your vital message to us all: We cannot, we must not be afraid to oppose dictators and authoritarianism wherever it rears its head."



“Navalny” wins the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film.#Oscarshttps://t.co/OizA2V1EIT pic.twitter.com/XKW3M1wJjR — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023

The Oscars 2023 are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles.