Naya Rivera's Ex-husband Remembers The 'Glee' Actor On First Mother's Day Post Her Demise

Late American actor-singer Naya Rivera's former husband Ryan Dorsey took to his social media handle and remembered her on the first Mother's day post her demise. The throwback Instagram photo featured a smiling Rivera with the couple's son Josey, who is about to dive into a dessert. Instagramming the photo, Ryan wrote a short caption, which read, "We can’t say the word happy but we’ll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy", along with a couple of red and black heart emoticons. He also added a hashtag, which read, "Mother's Day".

Ryan Dorsey's tribute to Naya Rivera:

Within a few hours, the post managed to garner 66k double-taps and is still counting. Glee actor Jenna Ushkowitz dropped several heart emojis while Heather Morris, who played love interest and fellow cheerleader Brittany to Rivera's Santana on Glee, wrote in the photo caption, "This broke me. I love you." Meanwhile, actor Jay Hector added, "My heart is with you my brother". On the other hand, a section of fans praised Ryan for penning the note for Naya. "Naya would be proud of you Ryan," wrote an Instagram user, while another asserted, "May she rest in peace, you are doing such a great job with Josey".

On the other hand, the Blood Father actor also paid respect to his own mother, with a photo of her holding Josey. "Happy Mother's Day Grammy…Thanks for all the support, unconditional love, all the help, your patience, thoughtfulness, and everything you do. We ❤️you," the actor wrote in the caption.

Naya Rivera’s death

Dorsey and Rivera were married from 2014 to 2018 and welcomed Josey in September 2015. Rivera's body was found in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, on July 13, 2020. She was found five days after she disappeared during a boat outing that she spent with Josey. The 33-year-old's cause of death was ruled as accidental drowning and she was laid to rest on July 24. Many of her fellow co-stars paid tribute to the actor after her passing, and her ex-husband kept quiet about the situation until her funeral.

IMAGE: NAYA RIVERA/ RYAN DORSEY IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.