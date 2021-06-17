Naya Rivera's Ex Tahj Mowry Remembers 'Glee' Actress, Sends Condolences To Her Family

While Hollywood is still reeling from the Glee actress Naya Rivera's death, one person recounted his special memories with the late actress and how she impacted him. Naya Rivera's ex Tahj Mowry sat down for an interview with Glamour where he fished out details about their 4-years long relationship and his devastation after hearing about the tragic event. Read more to know what the actor had to say about the late actress.

Tahj Mowry remembers Naya Rivera

While talking to the magazine, Tahj revealed that Naya was his 'first' in terms of love, intimacy, and heartbreak. The actor shared a deep connection with Naya due to which he could not date the same way in the future, confirmed Tahj. Talking about Naya, Tahj admitted that no woman in his life could 'measure up' to the kind of woman the late actress was.

Naya Rivera's ex also opened about not getting over her death and sent out his condolences to her family. The actor acknowledged the devastation faced by Naya's parents, son and ex-husband were far greater than his. Lastly, he wished to love and support the late actress's family.

More on Naya Rivera and Tahj Mowry's relationship

The duo first met on the sets of the sitcom Smart Guy in the 90s. The couple started dating in 2000 and broke up four years later. The actor confirmed their relationship through Instagram post after the news of Naya being missing broke out. Upon Naya Rivera's death, the actor shared several posts dedicated to the actress writing, 'rest in power and peace Naya Marie...⁣' and 'you will forever be my all-time favorite dance partner. I love you.'.

Naya Rivera's death

The Glee actress was declared missing after her son was found on their rented boat in Lake Piru. The search for the actress was carried for over a couple of days until her body was recovered on the 13th of July in 2020. Fans of the actress flooded the social media with condolences and prayer when the actress went missing and demanded a quick reaction from the authorities regarding the search. Several pleas were sent in order to investigate any false play in Naya's death.

IMAGE- NAYA RIVERA & TAHJ MOWRY'S INSTAGRAM

