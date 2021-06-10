Naya Rivera's Father George Reveals Shocking Details About Their Last Conversation

Naya Rivera's father George Rivera revealed devastating details about the last time he spoke to his daughter over a year after her unexpected death. For the uninitiated, the actor died in an accidental drowning incident at Lake Piru near Los Angeles, California, in July 2020. George Rivera revealed that he spoke with Rivera on the day she died when she FaceTimed him for boating advice.

According to People, on the afternoon of July 8, Naya Rivera rented a pontoon boat on a lake outside of Los Angeles with her son Josey when she called her father, George Rivera, on FaceTime for some advice. George revealed that his daughter would always bounce things off him and that she wanted to go swimming with Josey in the middle of the lake. But when his eldest daughter informed him that the boat did not have an anchor, he realised that jumping into the lake for a swim was a bad idea.

George, an avid boater, revealed that he could see the wind blowing and that his stomach was cringing. 'Don't get out of the boat!' he kept telling her as when they’re in the water, the boat will drift away. Their FaceTime call ended after about three minutes. And George revealed that it was just heart-breaking as was left staring at a screenshot he took of his daughter, who was wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap and grinning beneath the boat's canopy with a bright blue sky above.

George said that he had this bad feeling that was just killing him. He added that it is still a big blur of pain almost a year later, and things are slowly coming into focus, but he does not know if he will ever find closure. He concluded by saying that he misses her every day.

About Naya’s tragic death

On July 13, 2020, Rivera's body was discovered in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. She was discovered five days after she went missing during a boat trip with Josey. The cause of death for the 33-year-old was determined to be an accidental drowning, and she was laid to rest on July 24. Many of her co-stars paid tribute to her after her death, and her ex-husband remained silent about the situation until her funeral.

Image: Naya Rivera Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.