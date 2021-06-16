Naya Rivera's Father Opens Up On How Her Son Is Coping; Calls Him A 'strong Boy'

Naya Rivera's dad talked about how the household is banding together to assist in caring for Josey, his deceased daughter's 5-year-old son. In July 2020, the Glee actor drowned in a mishap at Lake Piru in Los Angeles, California. During a five day quest, her remains were located when her child was seen lying unattended in a motorboat they had leased after Naya was unable to deliver it. Josey is dealing with the death of his mother quite well after the terrible and frightening event on the lake, according to Naya Rivera’s father, George Rivera, 64, in a chat with Entertainment Tonight. He is slowly but steadily adjusting to life without a mother.

Naya Rivera's father opens up on how her son is coping

Josey's dad, Naya's former spouse Ryan Dorsey, as well as Naya's sister, Nickayla, were praised for rising up to ensure that the boy's life could return to some sort of normality prior to his 1st Father's Day minus Naya. George Rivera said that the boy’s aunt and father are doing good with him and are looking after him very well. He said what is hard is that the child was there during the accident. It was always going to be something that hung over his head. Those memories are never going to leave him, George said, but he was doing very well considering the circumstances.

George further added that they tried not to talk about her in front of Naya Rivera’s son. But if he ever had any questions or wanted to talk about his mother, they were extremely open with him. He also revealed that the family treated him like they would any other child his age, they did not make him feel like there was something wrong and that he deserved some out of the box treatment because of his circumstance. They felt that would be damaging to him. Instead what they did was they let him come to them with his problems and questions and went according to his lead. Despite all the hardships, the child is doing quite well, he added.

Lately, George has been speaking out about the death of his daughter. He recently confessed to People that he took a FaceTime call with Naya the same day she died when she was out on the lake. George, who was at that point working on building his house in Knoxville, Tennessee, said Naya informed him that the boat they leased didn't have an anchorage, so he advised her against going for a swim. He realised it would be hard for her to control the boat within a close range, having been a frequent sailor himself.

