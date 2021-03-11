Naya Rivera’s Father Slams Ryan Murphy For 'broken Promises' After Daughter's Death

Late Glee actress Naya Rivera’s father recently took to Twitter to accuse one of the creators of Glee, Ryan Murphy, of making false promises. Glee star Naya Rivera's death caused a media frenzy in July 2020 revealing the tragic story of how she passed. According to Los Angeles Times, soon after her death, in a statement while giving condolences to Naya's family, Murphy and fellow Glee co-creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan said that they were "in the process of creating a college fund" for her son who is now 5 years old.

Naya Rivera’s father, George Rivera, has now accused creator Ryan Murphy of breaking his promise of making a college fund for Naya's son, Josey Dorsey. In the tweets, Rivera claimed Murphy made "hollow gestures" and has not kept his promise of securing little Josey's future. Take a look at the tweets below.

Broken Promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call https://t.co/EXIxrFKQht — G. Rivera (@UserArtists) March 10, 2021

Ryan Murphy responds

Co-creator of Glee, Ryan Murphy responded to the allegations made by Naya Rivera's father on Twitter. The showrunner in a tweet mentioned how he and the other two creators of Glee, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, are in the process of creating a college fund for Josey Dorsey and that they were discussing the deed with the concerned people. Take a look at Ryan Murphy's tweet in response to Naya Rivera's dad below.

Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust. We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) March 10, 2021

More about Naya Rivera and Glee

Late Hollywood star Naya Rivera drowned in Lake Piru in California on July 8, 2020, while swimming with her four-year-old son Josey, who was found alone on their rented boat. Her body was recovered from the lake on the morning of July 13, following a five-day search. At the time of her death, she was between seasons of the television series Step Up, in which she played the female lead, Collette Jones.

Naya Rivera's death was the third death from the Glee cast, after the passing of Cory Monteith who played Finn Hudson and Mark Salling who played Noah Puckerman aka Puck. All three stars were a part of the original main cast of the Emmy Award-winning TV show Glee. The Glee cast also included Matthew Morrison as a club director and Spanish teacher Will Schuester, Jane Lynch as cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, Jayma Mays as guidance counsellor Emma Pillsbury, Dianna Agron as Quinn Fabray, Chris Colfer as Kurt Hummel, Kevin McHale as Artie Abrams, Lea Michele as Rachel Berry, Amber Riley as Mercedes Jones and Jenna Ushkowitz as Tina Cohen-Chang.