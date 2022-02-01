NBC's Betty White Special Show Pays Heartfelt Tribute To America's 'Golden Girl'; Watch

The legacy of Betty White, who passed away on December 31 at age 99, was celebrated with a grand TV special on Monday. Exactly a month after her death, some of the well-known celebrities, including United States of America President Joe Biden, paid a tribute to the late actor-comedy.

The special show was titled Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl and featured Cher and numerous other stars. There was also a special segment over her good-natured flirty behaviour with men.

President Joe Biden pays tribute to Betty White

President Joe Biden, as per a report on People, called her an 'American treasure' and an 'icon and pioneer.' The leader said that she 'challenged conventions' and opened everyone's hearts with her laugh and smile. Calling her the 'soul of the nation' and highlighting her moving people's souls. He shared that she was immensely loved.

Betty White was famous for her flirty exchange on her TV appearances and there was a glimpse of it when a clip from the Conan show was aired on the latest release, as per Entertainment Weekly. Right from admitting that flirting could get one in 'trouble' to then flirting with her co-stars, first by staring at Andy Ritcher and gushing over Jason Momoa's magazine cover, there were hilarious visuals.

Even Anthony Mackie had experienced some of her fun-filled flirty conversations. The actor said that once he met her and introduced himself as her 'big fan'. He said she called him a 'beautiful' and said that she wished she was 40 years younger.

That was not all, Mackie said that she touched his face and spoke to him very softly that only he could hear it, and he recalled wondering if she was hitting on him.

Jay Leno shared that she loved to flirt with men, and that the Hot in Cleveland star loved it.

Tracy Morgan even went on to share she was his 'girlfriend' and that he loved her flirtatious side. He recalled an instance when Betty White kissed her after did a photoshoot together, and said, "I love you" and he too replied that he loved her.

Among the other highlights of the episode was Cher crooning a special farewell song "Thank You for Being a Friend."

NBC airing “Celebrating #BettyWhite : America’s Golden Girl



Here is #Cher singing a farewell song to Betty pic.twitter.com/VtRCtJFbWF — Hot Model Magazine (@hotmodelmag) February 1, 2022

Joel McHale shared an sweet anecdote of his Community co-star, and clicking a photo with her and his family for a memorable Christmas card.

Netizens get emotional after watch Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl

They took to Twitter and shared moments from the show to share that they were enjoying the show. Many got emotional as they called her a 'one of a kind.'

Checking in to say I tuned in and enjoyed NBC’s television special Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl. #CelebratingBettyWhite pic.twitter.com/4vIcuf7kTV — Daniel Brennan (@danbrennan73) February 1, 2022