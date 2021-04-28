'NCIS: Sangre' Cast And Details About Characters From The Recent Episode

NCIS is one of the most popular television series in the world. The series is currently in its 18th season which premiered on November 17, 2020. The American police procedural drama series’ current season is expected to have a total of 16 episodes in total. Recently, the series aired its 12th episode NCIS: Sangre. It has been received well by the audience all over the world. However, a lot of people have been curious to know about the NCIS: Sangre's characters and the cast of NCIS: Sangre. Here is a look at the details about the recent episode NCIS: Sangre cast.

Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Popular actor Mark Harmon plays the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the cast of NCIS: Sangre. His character is that of an NCIS Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) of Major Case Response Team (MCRT) who is assigned to Washington's Navy Yard. The 69-year-old actor has been ruling the hearts of the audience since the early 1970s. The actor has played several memorable characters in various hit movies and TV shows.

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee

Sean Murray plays one of the NCIS: Sangre's characters of Timothy McGee. He is the NCIS Senior Special Agent and second in command of MCRT. Sean Murray had also featured as a child actor before making a name for himself as an established actor. Some of his popular works include Disney's Halloween classic film Hocus Pocus where he played Thackery Binx, the military drama series JAG, This Boy’s Life, Too Romantic among others.

Emily Wickersham as Eleanor Bishop AKA Ellie

Emily Wickersham plays the role of Ellie Bishop in the NCIS: Sangre. Her character is an NCIS Special Agent and former NSA-Analyst. Emily Wickersham has been a part of NCIS since 2013. She has featured in several movies and TV shows like Gone, I Am Number Four, The Sopranos, Gossip Girl among others.

Steven Bauer in NCIS

Steven Bauer in NCIS plays the role of Nick’s father Miguel Torres who left Nick when he was a child. He made the guest appearance in the recent episode of the series. The actor started his career with PBS by playing the role of Pena on ¿Qué Pasa, USA?. The actor is best known for playing the Cuban drug lord Manny Ribera in the 1983 crime drama Scarface, in which he featured alongside Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer. He has also played the role of Eladio Vuente in Breaking Bad and in Better Call Saul.

Pam Dawber as Marcie Warren

Another guest role on the NCIS: Sangre cast is played by Pam Dawber. Her character Marcie Warren is an investigative reporter. She is the wife of one of the lead actors in the cast of NCIS, Mark Harmon. Pam Dawber was a model before making her way in acting. Some of her popular movies and TV shows are Mork & Mindy, Savoyard, My Sister Sam, Stay Tuned, I’ll Remember April among others.

Image Credits: NCIS_CBS Instagram