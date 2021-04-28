'NCIS: Sangre' Cast: Steven Bauer And Pam Dawber To Feature As Guest Stars

NCIS we see the return of two characters in cameo appearances on April 27's episode. Steven Bauer and Pam Dawber will be seen in the episode of season 18 premiering tonight. According to CBS' description of the episode, Steven Bauer will be playing a pivotal role as Nicholas Torres' father, Miguel Torres. Apparently, Miguel had left the family when he was only a child. The episode will shed light majorly on Nick Torres, played by Wilmer Valderrama, and various peeks into his past.

Pam Dawber will reprise her role as the investigative reporter Marci Warren. She had appeared in four episodes initially in the season. Her husband Mark Harmon plays one of the lead characters on the show, Leroy Jethro Gibbs. She called her role as the journalist a fun woman with a strong personality, in an interview with ET Canada.

Pam Dawber in NCIS as Reporter Marci Warren

Wilmer Valderrama had introduced Miguel Torres on April 20, 2021, with a welcome post on Instagram. He suggested that the episode would be a tough one for his character Nicholas Torres. He wrote, "Hey Papa? Shall we?" increasing the anticipation for his fans for the upcoming episode.

Wilmer Valderrama welcomes Steven Bauer in NCIS: Sangre cast

The NCIS: Sangre cast

Mark Harmon plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs the protagonist of the series who also appears in the NCIS: New Orleans. He has been a part of the series since 2014. The character is firm but patient with very little tolerance for inconvenient administrative orders. His team on NCIS: Sangre includes Timothy Mc Gee, played by Sean Murray, Nick Torres, played by Wilmer Valderrama, and Ellie Bishop, played by Emily Wickersham.

Other NCIS: Sangre cast members include Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Caroll and many others. Dietzen plays assistant medical examiner, Jimmy Palmer. Diona Reasonover in NCIS: Sangre is Kasie Hines, the forensics specialist in the series. Rocky Caroll's character in the NCIS series is the associate director of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Leon James Vance. NCIS: Sangre is available to watch on CBS and Amazon Prime Video at 1:30 pm in India and 12 am in the United States of America.