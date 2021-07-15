NCT Taeil Moon Breaks The Guinness World Record Of The Fastest Person Reaching 1 Mil On IG

Popular Korean boyband NCT's Taeil Moon breaks records after making his Instagram debut. The singer amassed over one million followers within few hours of posting his first picture. The young singer successfully broke the records of FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston and Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint.

NCT's Taeil Moon breaks record

One of the most popular boy bands in South Korea, NCT is no stranger when it comes to breaking or making records in the musical world, However, a feat has been unlocked by the oldest member of their band, Taeil Moon who became the fastest person to reach one million followers on Instagram. Breaking the record in merely 105 minutes, the 27-year-old singer currently has almost two million followers.

Guinness World Record acknowledged the singer's feat and tweeted "Congratulations to@NCTsmtown's TAEIL MOON who's set a new record for the fastest time to reach 1M followers on@instagram in just one hour and 45 mins! #NCT #NCTU'. Following their tweet, several K pop fans flooded social media congratulating the young actor on his successful debut on the internet.

Netizens' reaction to Taeil Moon's record

Several fans took to Twitter to share their enthusiasm over the record-breaking entry of the singer. The K Pop fandom has a penchant for sharing hilarious compilations of the singer in order to express their happiness. The same was seen in the Twitter feed where the NCT fans could not help but express their happiness as one fan shared a video compilation of Taeil Moon writing, 'EXACTLY MOON TAEIL LEGEND'. Many fans were also quick to remind the netizens that another member of the band named Renjun achieved a similar feat. Check out the tweets below.

More on K pop boy group NCT

One of the biggest boy band, in terms of members, South Korean boy band NCT stands for Neo Culture Technology. With 23 members in the band, the group has diverse band members from South Korea, China, and Thailand. They debuted in 2016 under SM Entertainment and have multiple subunits namely NCT U, NCT 127 and NCT Dream. Some of their popular songs include Baby Don't Stop, Kick It, Firetruck, Simon Says and U.

